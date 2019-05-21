Update: Hauser Brothers done with visits, UVA hopes to land pair over MSU and in-state Wiconsin

Marquette forward Sam Hauser, left, Markus Howard, center, and Joey Hauser, right, react after a missed shot against St. John's during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Darren Hauck)

After taking visits to three of the top basketball program in the country — Virginia, Wisconsin and Michigan State — Joey and Sam Hauser have a decision on the horizon. The sharpshooting transfers from Marquette could make a choice as soon as this week, too.

Early on, UVA gained a good position with the Hausers, who announced their decision to transfer out shortly after Virginia’s 2019 title run.

Sources close to the Hauser brothers tell me Virginia is the front runner to land them as transfers. Wisconsin is also in the mix. #mubb #Badgers — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) April 15, 2019

According to a story last week from Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, however, Wisconsin is believed to be the current favorite to land the coveted pair.

Less than 24 hours after the Hauser brothers announced they were transferring, sources told the Journal Sentinel that UW was the favored and likely landing spot. Those sources have reiterated throughout the recruiting process they believe the brothers will choose UW.

Sam Houser has already scored over 1,200 career points in college; during the 2018-19 campaign, he averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds (19.5 percent defensive rebound rate). At 6-foot-8, Hauser is an excellent shooter (40.2 3P%, 57.6 eFG% this season) and fringy NBA prospect.

During his three-year career at Marquette, the elder Hauser splashed 246 3-pointers (44.5 3P%). According to Synergy Sports, Houser rated as one of the top spot-up players in the nation last season: 1.36 points per possession (69.3 eFG%).

The younger Houser, Joey, averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in his during his freshman season with the Golden Eagles. Similar to his brother, Joey is an excellent shooter, too (42.5 3P%); both finished with true shooting rates above 58 percent this season.

