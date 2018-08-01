Virginia basketball releases non-conference schedule for 2018-19

Virginia’s De’Andre Hunter, left, looks to pass the ball under pressure from Syracuse Marek Dolezaj, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Syracuse, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018. Virginia won 59-44. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi)

Virginia basketball will host Towson on Nov. 6 — it’s first game since the historic loss to UMBC in the NCAA Tournament. On Wednesday, Aug. 1, UVA released the full details of its non-conference schedule for the 2018-19 season.

After that game against Towson, Virginia basketball will also entertain George Washington (Nov. 11) and Coppin State (Nov. 16) in Charlottesville. Later that month, the Cavaliers will participate in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament; their first opponent in that event will be Middle Tennessee State.

Another highlight of the non-conference schedule: another matchup with in-state rival VCU. This will be the fourth time Virginia has taken on VCU since the arrival of Tony Bennett. In those games, UVA is 2-1, including two straight road wins.

The two programs met last season — with Virginia coming away victorious, 76-67, in one of the team’s fastest-paced games all season. In that game, De’Andre Hunter played just seven minutes and attempted only one field goal. (Call it a hunch, but I’m willing to bet he doesn’t replicate that again in 2018.) Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome combined for 42 points and eight three-pointers, though.

In the middle of December, Virginia will hit the road to take on South Carolina of the SEC (Dec. 19). The two programs have met up only a handful of times since the Gamecocks left the ACC. South Carolina won the last meeting back during the 2002 NIT.

