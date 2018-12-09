Report: North Carolina to hire Jay Bateman as Defensive Coordinator

According to a report from Inside Carolina, North Carolina football has its next defensive coordinator: Army’s Jay Bateman. After five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Army, Bateman will team up with co-defensive coordinator Tommy Thigpen in Chapel Hill. Bateman is one of five finalists for the Broyles Award. He was a candidate for the award back in 2016, too.
After holding Navy to 208 total yards on Saturday, Jay Bateman is assuming the reins of the #UNC defense. Story: https://t.co/5Rd47wupC6
— InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) December 9, 2018
This season, Army ranks 13th nationally in scoring defense — 18 points per game. The Black Knights also rank 12th in the FBS is rushing defense; Army has allowed just 108.2 rushing yards per game. In his final game with Army, Bateman’s defense held Navy to a measly — by its standards — 127 yards on the ground (3.4 yards per carry).
Before heading to West Point, Bateman was the defensive coordinator for three seasons at Ball State (2011-13). And before that, Bateman coordinated Elon’s defense for five seasons (2006-10), which gives him a tie to North Carolina.
Read More on UNC Football
Tar Heels put together major recruiting weekend with five commitments