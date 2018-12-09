Report: North Carolina to hire Jay Bateman as Defensive Coordinator

Duke quarterback Daniel Jones is tackled by North Carolina's Tomon Fox (12) and Dominique Ross (3) during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

According to a report from Inside Carolina, North Carolina football has its next defensive coordinator: Army’s Jay Bateman. After five seasons as the defensive coordinator at Army, Bateman will team up with co-defensive coordinator Tommy Thigpen in Chapel Hill. Bateman is one of five finalists for the Broyles Award. He was a candidate for the award back in 2016, too.

After holding Navy to 208 total yards on Saturday, Jay Bateman is assuming the reins of the #UNC defense. Story: https://t.co/5Rd47wupC6 — InsideCarolina (@InsideCarolina) December 9, 2018

This season, Army ranks 13th nationally in scoring defense — 18 points per game. The Black Knights also rank 12th in the FBS is rushing defense; Army has allowed just 108.2 rushing yards per game. In his final game with Army, Bateman’s defense held Navy to a measly — by its standards — 127 yards on the ground (3.4 yards per carry).

Before heading to West Point, Bateman was the defensive coordinator for three seasons at Ball State (2011-13). And before that, Bateman coordinated Elon’s defense for five seasons (2006-10), which gives him a tie to North Carolina.

