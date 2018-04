North Carolina State running back Nyheim Hines (7) running for a long touchdown against Pittsburgh in an NCAA football game in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

On the day before the start of the NFL Draft, NC State running back and returner Nyheim Hines joined the David Glenn Show.

One of the nation’s more versatile players — and a track star — Hines has gobs of NFL potential. In recent weeks, he’s climbed up draft boards. Hines is set to be a high draft pick, and make a quick impact in the NFL.

